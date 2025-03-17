Delhi assembly speaker reviews preparations for MLA-orientation program

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta held a meeting on Monday to review the preparations for a two-day orientation program for newly-elected MLAs with officials.

The programme is set to begin on Tuesday.

According to the speaker, during the meeting the outline of the orientation program for the legislators was discussed in depth with a view to make the training program effective and informative.

The program, to be held in the legislative Assembly Hall, will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Gupta said the program would play an important role in making the business of the assembly more effective and smooth. Earlier, he had said that it would prove a vital initiative to strengthen the legislative capabilities of the MLAs.

The two-day program will include expert lectures, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focused on good governance, policy-making, and legislative frameworks. The sessions will cover key topics such as constitutional responsibilities, ethical governance, and law-making procedures.

The program will conclude on March 19 with an address by the minister for legislative affairs followed by the closing remarks of the assembly speaker.