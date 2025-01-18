Defence Sec visits NCC RDC, commends cadets for excellence

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited the NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 here today. During his address, he praised the cadets for their dedication and hard work in organizing an impressive display that reflected the nation’s youthful creativity and energy. He emphasized that the month-long camp had allowed the cadets to demonstrate their commitment to excellence, noting that the values they have learned will benefit them throughout their lives.

The Defence Secretary also acknowledged several notable achievements of the NCC, including the digitization of the enrolment process, the electronic transfer of entitled dress allowances, and the successful organization of camps in border and coastal regions. He further lauded the cadets’ contributions to sports, shooting, adventure activities, and social service, underscoring their disciplined approach to training and service.

Concluding his address, he assured that the Ministry of Defence remains committed to supporting and encouraging NCC cadets in their future pursuits. He congratulated both the cadets and their leadership for their dedication and exceptional performances throughout the year.

Earlier in the day, Singh was received by DG NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, and toured the ‘Flag Area’—a creatively prepared section showcasing sand models where cadets presented their understanding of various social awareness themes. The visit also included a tour of the ‘Hall of Fame’, where the Defence Secretary was briefed on the rich history, training, and achievements of the NCC. The day concluded with a vibrant cultural program, featuring group dances and songs, followed by an exhibition of innovative projects developed by cadets from across the State Directorates.