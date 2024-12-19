Deka urges pvt varsities to lead with innovation and excellence

Chhattisgarh Governor and Chancellor of the universities, Ramen Deka, took a decisive step to elevate the standards of higher education in the state by urging private universities to focus on innovation, research, and startup ecosystems, while ensuring strict adherence to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. Addressing a review meeting with the heads of private universities, he emphasized that these institutions must strive to become centers of excellence rather than profit-driven enterprises.

“The role of private universities in shaping the future of education is pivotal. They must focus on quality education and innovation while strictly adhering to regulations. Raipur has the potential to become a premier education hub, but this requires collective effort and a commitment to excellence,” he said at the meeting.

The Governor directed private universities to ensure that only qualified faculty members serve as research guides for Ph.D. programmes. They were also instructed to collaborate for skill development initiatives, focus on faculty training and development programs, and digitize and modernize their systems to ensure that degrees and documents are easily accessible and aligned with national standards.

He also emphasized quarterly reviews to monitor compliance and progress. “Universities failing to meet the standards will not be allowed to conduct Ph.D. programmes,” he stated firmly.The Governor also praised the state government for establishing the Private University Regulatory Commission, calling it a landmark initiative to ensure accountability and excellence in higher education.

Higher Education Secretary R. Prasanna highlighted the effective implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a critical priority. “We must incorporate emerging research areas that align with the vision of a developed India and Chhattisgarh. Digital transformation of academic records is equally essential,” he added.

Brijesh Mishra, Chairman of the Private University Regulatory Commission, pointed out discrepancies observed during inspections and stressed the need for immediate rectification. Vice-chancellors from institutions like Kalinga University, MATS University, CV Raman University, and others presented detailed updates on their adoption of NEP and innovative projects.