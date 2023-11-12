Deepotsav 2023: Artists from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Russia perform Ramleela in Ayodhya

On Saturday Ayodhya organised a grand Deepotsav and illuminated over 22.23 lakh ‘Diyas’ (earthen lamps) to celebrate the festival of lights.

Setting a Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh ‘Diyas’ (earthen lamps) during ‘Deepotsav 2023’ the previos world record was also broken of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

different countries artists, such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Russia, performed Ramleela at Ayodhya’s Deepotsav. The residents of Ayodhya were delighted to witness the enactment of Ramleela and the artistic expressions of artists from different countries.

The Sri Lankan artists portrayed the character of Shri Ram, while artists from Janakpur, Nepal, staged incidents from the life of Shri Ram. The Russian artists also delivered a splendid performance.

A light and sound laser show based on the Ramayana was also organised to make the event more exciting for about 20 minutes at Ram Ki Paidi during Deepotsav.

Along with the Chief Minister, Governor Anandiben Patel, foreign diplomats, and members of the Yogi cabinet attented the event.

The Chief Minister also visited the grand 3D holographic show, projection mapping, and laser show based on the Ramayana.

At the Naya Ghat, everyone, including the Chief Minister and other guests, was enthralled by the spectacular musical fireworks.

The Uttar Pradesh Government’s ‘Grand Deepotsav’ was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records after representatives from the organisation witnessed and acknowledged the achievement of lighting an unprecedented number of lamps simultaneously at a single location.

As soon as the scheduled time for lighting the earthen lamps began, over 22.23 lakh lamps were lit one by one, accompanied by the resonant chanting of ‘Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Jai Ram.’ The entire Ayodhya echoed the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as soon as Guinness Book of World Records representatives announced the creation of the record.

Guinness Book of World Records Executive Swapnil Dangarikar and Consultant Nischal Barot provided this information after the count was completed.

Upon receiving the certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records, Chief Minister Adityanath extended warm greetings to the entire Ayodhya. Diplomats from 54 countries were present as witnesses to this remarkable achievement, and the Chief Minister was heartily congratulated for this unforgettable accomplishment.