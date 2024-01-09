Declare dry day and holiday in educational institutions on 22 January: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to declare a holiday in educational institutions across the state on 22 January given the emotional significance attached to the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhyadham.

Terming this special occasion as a ‘national festival’, the Chief Minister said that liquor shops should be kept closed in the state on January 22.

During his visit to Ayodhya on Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following the darshan and worship of Shri Ram Lalla and Hanuman Garhi.

Taking information about the Vedic rituals of Pran Pratistha starting after Makar Sankranti, the Chief Minister directed officials to extend all necessary cooperation to the Teerth Kshetra Trust for the security and other arrangements for the ceremony. After this, the Commissioner took stock of the preparations from the local administration officials in the presence of local public representatives in the auditorium and gave necessary guidelines.

The Chief Minister said that the upcoming historic Pran Pratishtha programme is a source of joy, pride, and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers. The whole country is imbued with the spirit of Lord Shri Ram. Deepotsav will be celebrated in every temple on the evening of 22 January. Every Sanatan believer is encouraged to welcome Ram Lalla by lighting the Ramjyoti at their homes and establishments. The Chief Minister directed that all government buildings be adorned, and arrangements be made for evening fireworks to enhance the festive ambience.

The CM emphasized the need for enhanced hospitality for dignitaries attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The resting place of each VVIP should be selected in advance. Considering the weather, some guests may arrive a day or two earlier. In such a situation, better arrangements should be made for their stay.

The Chief Minister emphasised the availability of hotels, Dharamshala, and homestay options in Ayodhya. There is a need to further increase the number of tent cities. On the lines of Kumbh, prepare a grand tent city on 25-50 acres in Ayodhya, he added.

Yogi Adityanath emphasised that after 22 January, devotees of Lord Ram from across the globe will visit Ayodhya. To facilitate their convenience, he directed the installation of multilingual signage throughout the city, covering languages from the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and the six official languages of the United Nations.

The CM said: “Today I have personally inspected the arrangements of the tent city. There is a good arrangement here. Maintain cleanliness and ensure that those staying here have access to hot water. To ensure availability of food grains in the tent city, necessary arrangements should be made by the Food and Logistics Department and Mandi Parishad.”