Decks cleared for underpass at Gaur Chowk in Noida

The Greater Noida Authority has started the formal process of launching a project for an underpass at Gaur Chowk, the biggest intersection of Greater Noida West. The authority has issued a tender for consultants to be selected for the project of about Rs 60 crore.

The underpass will run parallel to 60-meter road.

Due to the growing population in Greater Noida West, the traffic pressure is increasing at the busiest intersection. Two U-turns have been made on either side of the intersection as a temporary option so that the problem of traffic jams does not arise there.

Vehicles going from Gaur City to Surajpur or Noida pass through an U-turn made on 130-meter road. Similarly, vehicles going to Gaur City and Pratap Vihar from 130-meter road or Surajpur side pass through U-turn made towards Noida.

For a permanent solution, the Greater Noida Authority conducted a survey of this intersection with the government advisory agency, RITES. The agency suggested building of an underpass here. This underpass will become parallel to the 60 meter road crossing the 130 meter road at the intersection. That is, vehicles between Pratap Vihar to Surajpur, Greater Noida will pass through this underpass. There is no need to go to Uturn.

The underpass will save both time and fuel of the commuters. Recently, the CEO of Greater Noida Authority, Surendra Singh, ordered building of an underpass at this intersection soon. Now the agency is being selected to monitor the design, tender process and construction of this underpass.

Project AK Arora, General Manager, Greater Noida Authority said RFP (Request for Proposal) has been removed for this. It can be downloaded from the e-portal of UP from July 15. August 12 is the last date to apply. Prior to this, a pre-bid meeting with interested companies will be held on July 21.

Only the selected company will prepare the design of this underpass and take out the tender and through the tender process, the company will be selected and built and will also monitor the construction works.

Surendra Singh has given instructions to start the construction soon and complete it on time after completing all the formalities keeping in view the need of the residents of Greater Noida West and its surroundings.