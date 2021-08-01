Decision on night life, weekend curbs after 15 days: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he will take a call on imposing nightlife curbs, week-end curfews after watching how the situation unfolds in 15 days in the state on Saturday after chairing the meeting in connection with emerging Covid situation in the bordering districts of state.

“We will watch the developments and verify on imposing restrictions. Until then, there will be strict implementation of rules,” he underlined. The present rule of allowing 50 per cent of customers to bars and pubs will continue for a fortnight, he added.

“We are anxious after seeing spurt in Covid cases in neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra. This development is posing danger to the state. All entry points from these states will be strictly monitored. There is an increase in the positivity rate in few districts of the state and this must be checked,” Bommai stated.