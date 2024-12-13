NDMC takes key employee-centric, citizen-focused, and decisions related to infrastructure

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in its meeting, approved various proposals, including employee-centric, citizen-focused, and those related to infrastructure.

The meeting on Thursday approved the proposal for the operation, repair, and maintenance of existing public toilet units (PTUs), community toilet units (CTUs), and roll call centers in the civic body’s area, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Friday.

He said this would be carried out under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Chahal said that NDMC’s objective is to beautify every public space in New Delhi while working towards achieving a seven-star ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan. He reassured that the civic body’s team is dedicated to implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision with utmost commitment to become a neat, clean, and green Delhi.

He informed that NDMC plans to upgrade all existing PTUs/CTUs with state-of-the-art designs, incorporating eco-friendly features and efficient waste management systems.

The goal is to establish these facilities at international standards, with key locations like Khan Market and Sarojini Nagar Market being prioritized for modernised PTUs, Chahal said.

He also informed that not only for the citizens of the New Delhi area for the employees working in the office to provide the best facility in the office, the renovation and development works are underway at the NDMC Palika Kendra Building, which serves as the headquarters of the civic body.

Chahal also called upon the residents and visitors of New Delhi to actively participate in maintaining the cleanliness and greenery of the city, reiterating that the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission depends on the collective effort of everyone.