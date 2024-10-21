Death of manual scavengers: NHRC directs Odisha govt to pay Rs 30 lakh compensation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), taking cognisance of the death of two workers due to alleged asphyxiation while cleaning sewage tanks in Odisha’s Angul district, on Monday directed the state to pay Rs 30 lakh compensation to family members of each of the deceased.

The rights panel, in response to a petition filed by lawyer and human rights activist Akhand, issued direction in this regard seeking the compliance of the order within six weeks.

The complainant had sought NHRC’s intervention while apprising the panel of the tragic death of two manual scavengers, Raghu Hansda (28) and Medha Nag (31), both residents of Redham village in Mayurbhanj district while cleaning a septic sewerage tank on 13 September last in Nuahata village under Banarpal police station limits in Angul district.

The complainant had also cited the Supreme Court’s judgment which made it unequivocally clear that manual scavenging is illegal with an order for its complete eradication of the practice. The apex Court further mandated award of compensation to the families of those who die while performing such hazardous tasks, irrespective of whether the employment was in the private or public sector.

NHRC directed the Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha and the District Magistrate, Angul, Odisha to ensure the needful action and submit the action taken report, including payment of compensation of Rs. 30 lakhs to family members of each of the deceased sewage workers, within six weeks.

“In view of the directions passed by Supreme Court of India, let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha and the District Magistrate, Angul through online mode, to ensure the needful action and submit the action taken report, including payment of compensation of Rs. 30 lakhs to next of kin of each of the deceased sewage worker within six weeks”, NHRC’s order stated.