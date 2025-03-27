MP CM gives Rs 1 crore compensation to martyr’s kin

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday presented a cheque of Rs one crore, under the personal accident insurance scheme, to the family of martyr Sub Inspector Ramcharan Gautam.

According to state government officials, this amount was provided to the family under the personal accident insurance benefit available to police personnel under the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Police Salary Package Scheme.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana to recruit a qualified family member of Martyr Gautam into government service.

The CM, while presenting the check to Martyr Gautam’s widowed wife Mrs Pushpa, said that the state government has accorded the martyr status to the late Gautam and sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs one crore for his dependents. Dr Yadav assured that the state government would provide full support to the family of late Ramcharan Gautam.

SI Ramcharan Gautam of the Special Armed Force (SAF) of Madhya Pradesh Police, was killed and some other cops were injured in an attack by tribals, who were accused of abducting and killing a man, when a team of police and district administration officials had gone to a village to rescue the abducted man in the Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh late evening on 15 March.

A group of tribals belonging to the Kol community had allegedly abducted and killed a man, identified as Sunny Dwivedi, in the Gadra village under the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on 15 March.

The tribals suspected that Sunny Dwivedi had deliberately run over a tribal, Ashok Kumar, but made it appear as an accident, some months ago.

When a police team went to Gadra village on getting information about the incident, the Kol tribes attacked the cops, resulting in the death of SI Ramcharan Gautam of the Special Armed Force (SAF) of MP Police.