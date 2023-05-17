Days AAP’s bypoll victory, over Rs 100-crore bonanza for Jalandhar

Days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the bypoll for Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced a grant of more than Rs 100 crore for development works in the Jalandhar district.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said he is personally indebted to the voters of Jalandhar Parliamentary segment for a thumping verdict in favor of the party. He said by pressing the button the residents of Jalandhar shut the mouth of many who had been spitting venom against him during the campaign.

Mann said the result is a verdict in favour of the pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government.

The CM informed that the state government has transferred Rs 95 crore to Municipal Corporation Jalandhar for sprucing up the city.

Mann said the voters of Jalandhar have rejected the negative and hate-filled propaganda of traditional. They have cast vote in favour of schools of eminence, Aam Aadmi Clinics, unprecedented progress, well being of the people and others.

Bhagwant Mann said that while the AAP sought votes on the name of development, its opponents demanded vote in the name of caste and sect.

The CM assured that the pristine glory of Jalandhar as a sports hub of the country will be restored.