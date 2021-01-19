A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for Covid-19 and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported in the country till now, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Addressing a Press briefing, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Health, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and union territories till 5 p.m. on Monday.

“A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated (till 5 pm on Monday) till today through 7,704 sessions, as per the provisional reports,” the Ministry said.

Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 3,111 were from Delhi.

Agnani said a cumulative 580 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) and seven hospitalisations have so far been reported in the country since the nationwide Covid inoculation drive began on 16 January.

The reported case of AEFI in Uttarakhand is stable and under observation at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

In Chhattisgarh, one person is under observation at the Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon. Of the two cases of AEFI in Karnataka, one is under observation at District Hospital, Chitradurga and the second person is under observation at General Hospital, Challakere, Chitradurga, Agnani said. “No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date,” the additional secretary added.

The Health Ministry has said each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries per day and has advised states not to organise “unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day”.

Vaccination in Delhi:

Nearly 3,600 healthcare workers received the Covid- 19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday, a further dip in the figures compared to that on opening day of the immunisation drive, with sources saying just eight medical staff got the jabs at AIIMS.

The sharp fall comes after one severe and 50 minor cases were reported, following the vaccination drive on Saturday.

Various reasons are being attributed to the low turnout, including some technical issues and fears related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious/severe AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) is attributable to vaccination till date.

“On day two, 3,598 people have been administered corona vaccine.AEFI was reported in 26 persons,” a senior official of Delhi health department said.

~With inputs from PTI~