Day before killing, Nijjar held secret meeting with Canadian intelligence CSIS

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was in close contact with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and held weekly meetings with them in the months before he was killed by masked gunmen in British Columbia. The details of his secret meetings with the Canadian intelligence agency were divulged by his son in a media interview recently.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed by two masked gunmen in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blamed India for carrying out Nijjar’s extrajudicial killing, a charge New Delhi rejects as “absurd and politically motivated.”

“On June 17, a day before his death, Nijjar met some officials from CSIS. Another meeting was scheduled for two days after his death,” a CTV News report citing the Khalistani terrorist’s son Balraj Singh Nijjar said.

Advertisement

India has claimed that they provided a detailed dossier on Nijjar to the Canadian government and from there information was passed to the country’s intelligence. However, despite the fact that Nijjar was a New Delhi-designated terrorist, CSIS was in close contact with him.

According to Indian intelligence sources, Nijjar was planning anti-India activities and was also in touch with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Canada considered Nijjar a “Sikh activist” and overlooked his extremist and anti-India activities.

A request to comment on the secret meetings sent to CSIS through its media inquiries form has not yet been answered, and the article will be updated if/when CSIS responds.

Meanwhile, a media report citing sources claimed that even after more than three months, the CSIS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have no clue about the killers of Nijjar. Moreover, the Five Eyes intelligence that prompted Trudeau’s allegations has not helped the CSIS either, as the agency has not been able to establish a connection between Nijjar’s murder and any Indian agent.

A burnt car and CCTV footage of the incident is all that the agencies have in Nijjar’s case. As CSIS awaits a significant breakthrough in the case, the masked gunmen who carried out the attack continue to remain out of radar. A report has also claimed that Nijjar’s killing has something to do with an internal disagreement between members of a Gurudwara committee.