Daughters not safe inBJP rule: Punjab Sports Minister

With medal winning wrestlers continuing their protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on complaints of sexual harassment, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on saturday said daughters of our country are not safe in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule.

Expressing the great concern over the BJP’s ignorance and the silence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said it is a matter of shame that our Olympic and Commonwealth Games medal winners have to stage a dharna to get an FIR registered against a BJP MP for sexual exploitation.

Addressing a press conference with the AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang, Hayer said the BJP and Modi are shameless but we as Indians are ashamed. “Today the whole world is watching how our international players have to stage a dharna to get justice and they have to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to file an FIR against BJP Member of Parliament, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The AAP leader said that this is nothing new in the BJP rule. “Our daughters are not safe. BJP patronage gangsters and criminals. They fielded a person who had 40 cases registered against him. Not only that, they made him the president of a sports federation. Nothing could be more wrong and insensitive,” he added.

Hayer said Modi remained silent on the matters of Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Adani, demonetisation and many more but these players are sitting just four kilometres from his residence and asking for justice, PM Narendra Modi must speak and take action.

Lambasting the BJP, Hayer said,”We are expecting justice and sensitivity from a political party who protected people like Kuldeep Sengar who is convicted of rape and murder. But this is the ideology of the BJP, this is all they know, patronizing rapists, murderers and criminals.” He asked how parents will allow their children to participate in sports after seeing that even Olympians are not safe here.

The minister demanded Singh should be sacked, expelled from BJP and arrested. He asked the Central government to listen to players and fulfill their demands. He said that Asian games and Olympics are approaching, these players should be focusing on their game and practice but here they are fighting against such injustice.

Hayer said players who brought laurels of glory to our nation are crying for justice but all the BJP and Modi care for is their vote bank.