Darul Uloom Deoband provides recommendations to JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill

The Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband participated in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Wednesday and presented its recommendations regarding the proposed amendments.

Speaking to a news agency, JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal referred to Darul Uloom Deoband as a venerable institution.

“Darul Uloom Deoband is a reputed organization that produces Islamic scholars. The Waqf Amendment Bill is currently under consideration by the JPC,” Pal stated.

Providing details about the session, Pal said, “Darul Uloom Deoband attended today’s meeting. We invited them because the institution has a legacy of over 150 years. Their views and suggestions, which have also been submitted in writing, will be reviewed by the JPC.”

Earlier in the day, Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, also attended the JPC meeting held at the Parliament premises.

The Lok Sabha had earlier extended the tenure of the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, until the conclusion of the Budget Session in 2025 through a resolution passed on November 28. The motion, moved by Pal, was approved by a voice vote.

The JPC comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, including 13 members from Opposition parties.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposes significant reforms, including digitizing records, enhancing audits, ensuring greater transparency, and providing legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties.

The Bill seeks to modernize the management and regulation of Waqf properties nationwide. However, its progress has been delayed due to contentious debates and disagreements within the JPC involving ruling party and Opposition members.

To ensure a comprehensive approach, the JPC is conducting consultations with government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board representatives, and community stakeholders from various states and Union Territories. These meetings aim to incorporate diverse perspectives for impactful reforms.