At the onset of the month of Ramadan, Darul Uloom Deoband via its fatwa has advised people against holding Roza iftar, offering Namaz and performing Taraweeh (reciting Quran ) in masjids.

A 16-point guideline as a fatwa has been issued by the Darul Uloom Deoband in view of the month of Ramadan which is about to commence. Darul Uloom’s Mohatmim (vice-chancellor) Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani has said that only those who have been appointed for prayers in the mosques on the permission of the district administration should perform Taraweeh while others should perform the Taraweeh inside their houses. In view of the lockdown the Taraweeh cannot be performed in a mass hence they should offer prayer individually inside the safety of their houses.

“Taraweeh is an important religious activity during Ramadan in which people listen to the recitation of the Holy Quran in masjids. But this time it has been advised to be prohibited due to the ongoing lockdown and need of social distancing in view of the threat of Coronavirus. Henceforth people have been advised to perform it inside their houses,” said Ashraf Usmani, spokesperson of Uloom. Similar directions were earlier given for offering Namaz in masjids.

On offering prayers in masjids during Ramadan, the fatwa clearly said that only the Imam and those who are appointed for the same have to go to the masjids while others can offer prayers inside their houses to avoid violating the law during the lockdown.

The fatwa further said that all those living adjacent to masjids also should not follow the Taraweeh and prayers of the masjids. Those living in buildings close to masjids or houses and flats should not follow it through mike and other devices. They also have been asked not to follow the live prayers of Makkah and Madinah or any other masjid from their houses instead do it on their own.

Regarding having Roza Iftar during Ramadan the fatwa does not allow it having in masjids and also bans organising or attending Iftar by individuals. It also advises people to follow the guidelines issued by the administration for purchasing food items, groceries, etc. In case they face any problem in this regard they are advised to deal it with patience, says the fatwa.

A guideline for sharing Iftari (food used for ending Roza ) has also been issued in the fatwa. It is another important activity during Ramadan and the fatwa also suggests people to avoid sharing Iftari with neighbours and others close to them.

A set of instructions is also issued for the parents to control their children. They are directed not to allow them to go out of the house.