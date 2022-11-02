Dance performances at tribal festival hold audience spellbound

The National Tribal Dance Festival (NTDF) which commenced on November 1, on the occasion of the Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day in the capital city Raipur is witnessing tribal artists from 10 different countries along with artists from all the states and union territories of India.

On the second day of the third edition of NTDF, the artists from different states including Assam, Maharashtra, Manipur among others displayed their art and culture.

Artists from Telangana presented Lambadi dance. Lambadi is performed in the Nalgonda district of Telangana by the Banjara community.

CH Nagarjuna, the team leader of Telangana artists, who hails from Nalgonda district of Telangana, said that it is an honor to have such a big platform to the tribals. Other states should also initiate something like Chhattisgarh.

He further added, “It feels good to be in Chhattisgarh. Due to western culture, it is very rare that tribals get a chance like this. The Chhattisgarh government is making efforts for conservation of tribal art.”

The first session began with ‘Gendi dance’ form Madhya Pradesh. In this dance form, dancers created human pyramids and showcased amazing balancing skill by climbing on top of each other.

Performances of other states include tribal dance forms of Uttarakhand Harul dance by Jaunsar tribe. The artists performed folk tales based on the stories of Mahabharata alongside other depiction.

Interestingly a folk artist from Uttarakhand prepared tea in a kettle on his head by setting it on fire.

It is noteworthy that Jaunsar caste is very deeply associated with the stories of Mahabharata and considers the Pandavas as their role models.

Among other performances Songi Mask dance of Maharashtra is a unique example of India’s rich folk dance-music tradition. This mask dance is performed in Maharashtra on the full moon day of Chaitra month along with the worship of the goddess.

Songi mask dance is performed with small sticks in hand.

The dancers dance wearing masks of Kaal Bhairav and Betal. This dance symbolizes the victory of truth. Dhol, Pavri and Sambal instruments are mainly used in this dance.

On the other hand folk artists of Sangli, Maharashtra performed Dhangari Gaja folk dance, depicting the process of pleasing Goddess Parvati when she gets angry.

Dhimsa is a tribal dance of Andhra Pradesh. Unique tribal musical instruments are also played by the artists.

Artists from Nagaland performed “Maku Himisi”, a bravery dance based on bravery performance after winning the battle. The artists danced with sword and spear.