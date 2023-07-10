Dams near maximum capacity as heavy rain continues in Punjab, hilly areas

Major reservoirs in Punjab are nearing their full capacity due to continuous heavy rains across the state and in hilly places.

As per the official figures given by the Water Resources Department today, the water level in Bhakra dam is 1614.89 feet while the capacity is 1680 feet.

The water level in Pong dam is 1350.63 feet while the capacity is 1390 feet. The water level in Ranjit Sagar dam is 1706.26 feet while the capacity is 1731.99 feet.

The flood situation is worse in some places at SAS Nagar (Mohali), Patiala, Rupnagar and Sangrur. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant Santosh Kumar said 14 NDRF teams were deployed in Punjab.

In Rupnagar four teams are now deployed, on the request of the Deputy Commissioner. Instructions were also given to deploy another team.

The districts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, and Moga where the situation is still under control have been asked to monitor the situation by making advance arrangements as the water level in the rivers is rising due to rains in the hilly areas. Similarly, given the current situation, continuous communication is being maintained with the Army.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Monday took stock of the field situation in a meeting with the administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and the Deputy Commissioners and police chiefs of all the districts through video conferencing.

Verma said following the instructions given by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to monitor the situation in the state and deal with the possible threat of floods, the civil and police administration of the districts have been promptly deployed in the field. He said Rs 33.50 Crore has been released immediately from the disaster relief fund of the state.

Verma said human lives are the most precious and saving them is the top priority. He said that priority should be given to the safe evacuation of people from low-water areas and flood-prone areas and people should also be made aware.

Similarly, the Food and Civil Supplies Department was asked to prepare food packets if needed. Necessary government funds should be used in coordination with religious and social organizations for this work.

He asked the Power and Telecom Department to ensure uninterrupted continuity of its services. The Water Supply Department should also ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the people. The Health Department should be prepared to fight waterborne diseases, the Chief Secretary added.

The Animal Husbandry Department was asked to make advance arrangements to protect livestock from diseases. The Rural Development and Panchayat and Local Government Departments with their representatives were asked to be ready to help the people in cities and villages.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary spoke to the Commissioners of all the Municipal Corporations and reviewed the status of the corporation cities. He said it should be ensured that necessary services are provided to the residents of the cities.