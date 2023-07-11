As weather clears, Punjab, Haryana step up relief work in flood-hit areas

WIth weather clearing in rain-battered Punjab and Haryana, governments of both the state on Tuesday accelerated the relief work in the flood-affected areas which have witnessed loss of nine lives and properties worth crores of rupees.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said to make the relief operations more effective, 14 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of State Disaster Response Force (Jalandhar and Kapurthala) are working tirelessly in the flood affected areas of in 11 flood prone districts (Ropar, Patiala, Ludhiana, SAS nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Tarantaran and Sangrur).

Among them, three teams of NDRF have been deployed in Mohali, five in Rupnagar, two in Patiala, one each in Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur and SBS Nagar. This apart, three teams have been put on alert. More than 9000 people evacuated safely till last night.

While medicines worth Rs50,000 per district have been distributed at tehsil headquarters to veterinary officers, the health department has also released a grant of Rs 12.5 lakhs in district hospitals to cater their emergency needs.

Permanent medical camps have been established at areas highly affected by floods and more than 7500 health staff has been deployed in such areas.Punjab Revenue Department has also released Rs 33.50 Crore to all Deputy Commissioners to deal with the flood situation.

Food supply department is distributing dry ration packets in power cut area in affected districts, namely, Mohali, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pataila, Roopnagar, Fategarh sahib , Taran taran, Roopnagar, Kapurthala, Nawashahar and Sangrur. A demand of 38,300 packets has been received from the concerned districts.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police-SDRF team is leading the rescue operation and has so far rescued 800 persons. As the level of the Yamuna river at Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage was rising constantly, people in adjacent low-lying areas have been asked to stay away from the riverbank. Villages in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat districts, and those adjoining the Yamuna river have been put on alert.

Due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall, key highways including the Ambala-Ludhiana national highway, were temporarily closed for vehicular traffic on Tuesday due to waterlogging.