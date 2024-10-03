Dalit man assaulted

Several members of the upper castes allegedly took the law into their own hands and thrashed a dalit man, blackened his face and put a shoe garland around his neck before parading him half-naked in a village in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred after a woman of the village lodged a police complaint against the dalit man accusing him of stalking and assaulting her. A video of his humiliation by upper caste men surfaced yesterday. Acting on that, the police lodged a case against some persons and detained two men in connection with it.

According to Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand, the incident had occurred in village Bhaisodamandi under the jurisdiction of Bhanpura police station a few days ago. He said that a case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the accused including Rameshwar Gurjar, Balchand Gurjar and others and they were taken into custody.

The police added that earlier, on the complaint of the woman, the dalit man was also booked on September 29 under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against women with intent to outrage their modesty) and Section 78 (stalking) of the BNS.