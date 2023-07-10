Dalai Lama’s flight to Leh cancelled in view of poor visibility

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was unable to reach Leh on Monday as the flight in which he was scheduled to arrive from New Delhi was cancelled due to poor visibility.

The Leh Airport said that the visibility was 3000 metres as a result of which all 10 flights stand cancelled.

A rousing traditional welcome awaited the Dalai Lama in Leh where hundreds of his followers had arrived to greet him. Tight security arrangements have also been made for his visit.

Authorities said that due to unfavorable visibility conditions at the Leh Airport, the arrival of Dalai Lama in Ladakh has been canceled for today and rescheduled for tomorrow.

Ladakh’s MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal earlier in the morning said that the arrival of Dalai Lama at Leh Airport was delayed due to ongoing bad weather. The flight from New Delhi will only be permitted after 1030am, subject to favorable weather conditions.

However, the airport later announced cancellation of all 10 flights.

The Dalai Lama had reached New Delhi on Saturday from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. He was scheduled to board a flight for his onward journey to Leh from Delhi.