Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he will offer prayers and condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the devastating floods, his aides said on Sunday.

He said he was moved by reports in the news about the loss of life, damage to property and the suffering faced by so many people in Maharashtra as a result of devastating flooding over the last few days.

“I understand that the state government and authorities concerned are making every effort to help those affected by severe monsoon rains.”

“As a gesture of our solidarity with the people of Maharashtra, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation towards relief and rescue efforts,” the Nobel Peace Laureate added.

The death toll in Maharashtra floods soared to to 112, while 99 more are missing, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.