Dalai Lama gets grand reception on reaching Leh

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama received a grand reception on his arrival in Leh on Tuesday morning. Top officers of the UT Administration and functionaries of LAHDC received him at the airport.

Hundreds of devotees including Ladakhis, Tibetans, monks and students lined up on both sides of the road to welcome the 14th Dalai Lama as his motorcade passed through the streets.

Dalai Lama was earlier scheduled to reach Leh on Monday from Delhi, but the flight was cancelled due to poor visibility.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur called on the Dalai Lama Dalai Lama when he arrived at his Shewatsel (His Holiness’ Summer Residence) in Leh.

Dalai Lama will stay in Ladakh for about a month. His three-day teachings in Leh will begin on 21 July.

Anurag Thakur also arrived on 3-day visit to Ladakh this morning.The Minister will visit Karzok village of Ladakh some 211 kilometers from Leh to take part in the Nomadic festival.

The event, which the Ladakh Cultural Academy, in partnership with the Ladakh Tourism Department, intends to give exposure to the culture of Changthang area.