Dalai Lama greets PM Modi on his 73rd birthday

The 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday and congratulated him on India’s successful G20 presidency.

The Lama, in a letter to Modi, wished him “continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great country, and in contributing to the creation of a more compassionate, peaceful world.”

He wrote: “May I also take this opportunity to congratulate you on the success of India’s G20 presidency, culminating in the summit on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutambakam—One Earth, One Family, One Future’. This is a theme that resonates strongly with me. I firmly believe in the oneness of humanity and encourage other people to appreciate its importance whenever I can.”

“As India’s longest-staying guest, I have found it a great privilege and source of satisfaction to witness India’s growing stature on the international stage, reflected in events such as the G20 Summit. That meeting also provided a great opportunity to highlight the interdependence of our shared world,” the Tibetan spiritual leader wrote.

The Dalai Lama said India’s traditions of ahimsa and karuna are more than 1,000 years old. “As the largest democracy and most populous nation on the planet, with a long tradition of inter-religious harmony, India presents an example to the world. In addition to this, India’s growing scientific and technological capabilities enhance its emerging leadership.”

“On behalf of the Tibetan people, may I once again express deep gratitude to the government and people of India for their hospitality and generous assistance to us over the last 64 years,” the Dalai Lama wrote in his letter to the PM.