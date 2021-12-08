Daily Covid cases, active caseload dips

India recorded 6,822 Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the total active caseload to 95,014 — the lowest in 554 days, the Ministry of Health data said.

India’s active cases account for less than 1% of total cases and are currently at 0.27% which is the lowest since March 2020, the data showed.

The overall recovery rate currently stands at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020 as India logged 10,004 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,40,79,612.

India’s Omicron tally is steadily rising with fresh cases of the variant in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi. Seven in Maharashtra, nine in Jaipur and a man in Delhi were found positive with the variant, taking the total count in the country to 21.

A total of 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now in India under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

More than 79 Lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.78 per cent.