Cyclone Remal claims 27 lives in Aizawl; Mizoram CM announces over Rs 15 cr as state relief fund

Cyclone Remal has claimed the lives of 27 people in the Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng areas of the state’s capital, Aizawl, the state government said in a release.

According to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram, “27 bodies have been found so far as search and rescue operations continue, with State Disaster Response Force personnel teaming up with Melthum Local Council and YMA.”

Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced a State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of Rs 15 crore and Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia for the deceased.

CM Lalduhoma and DM&R Minister K Sapdanga will give Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased at Hlimen, and the other half of the ex-gratia will be given later, as per SDRF norms.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Minister in Charge of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) K Sapdanga were on-site at Melthum with other government officials.

Power and Electricity (P&E) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) departments have issued notices stating that electricity and water supply will be stifled until further notice as electric lines and water pumps have been damaged by landslides and floods.

As per reports from Mizoram DIPR, the cylone killed 14 in Melthum, 4 in Hlimen, 3 in Salem, 2 each in Falkawn and Aibawk, and 1 each in Lungsei and Kelsih areas of Aizawl district.

The search and rescue operations have been updated as of 7 pm on May 28.

