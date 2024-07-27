River ambassadors to care for ghats, beautify riverfronts

Adopt a Ghat Toolkit, an initiative to preserve the history and heritage of the ghats of Kolkata was taken today.

The initiative is designed by Kult X to engage and empower the citizens to actively take part in maintaining and beautifying the ghats, making them attractive and accessible for regular use.

An important component of the initiative is the training of local residents to become river ambassadors, focusing on the cleaning of the ghats and preserving their beauty and heritage.

The participants will be trained to hold workshops on the historical and cultural significance of the ghats, and learn essential safety protocols to ensure the well being of visitors. This may also involve clean up drives, educational tours and community engagement activities. This comprehensive approach aims to equip local people with the knowledge and skills needed to maintain the riverfront’s cleanliness and aesthetic appeal.

The initiative was taken in the presence of GM Kapoor of INTACH, Sudeshna Chatterjee of Sea Explorers Institute, Sukrit Sen of Living Waters Museum.

Laily Thompson, founder of Kult X said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Adopt a Ghat Toolkit. This practical guide is for every citizen who wants to make a meaningful contribution to our city.”

The ghats play an important role in the city’s culture and heritage. Hundreds of people take a holy dip in the river Hooghly daily while hundreds from other states and countries visit the ghats everyday.

Like London, Kolkata is a river port and ships used to connect the city with other countries abroad. Swami Vivekananda along with Sister Nivedita and Swami Turiyananda had left for the West from a ghat on river Hooghly in 1899 while Rabindranath Tagore also left for Japan from one of these ghats.