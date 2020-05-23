The death toll due to super cyclone Amphan that wreaked havoc in many districts of south Bengal has risen to 85, even as angry residents of the state capital Kolkata resorted to protest and road blockades in various parts of the city over the administration’s failure to restore normalcy even after three days.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit one of the worst hit parts of West Bengal by cyclone Amphan- South 24 Parganas district on Saturday and take stock of the situation.

Yesterday, CM Banerjee said that she would try to conduct an aerial survey of the most affected districts of North and South 24 Parganas on Saturday and had also asked ministers to visit all the districts.

The state administration is trying to restore normalcy in the affected areas but with normal life thrown out of gear by the region’s worst weather disasters, it will take some time to come back on track.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the state yesterday (May 22), conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by super cyclone. He was also accompanied by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following the aerial survey, PM Modi at a review meeting with the chief minister, assured the people of West Bengal that the “entire country stands with them in these difficult times.”

The Central government has also allocated Rs 1000 crore for immediate assistance of West Bengal.

A team will be sent by the Central government to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to the cyclonic storm and the current situation of the affected areas.

In Kolkata, casualties were recorded from Beniapukur, Reform Street, Girish Park, Manicktala, Bhawanipore, Watgunge, Kalakar Street, Vivekananda Road, Tiljala, Jorasankho and Regent Park.