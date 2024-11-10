Cultural program organized at Indian Embassy in London on Haryana Day

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the fame of Haryana is now strongly felt abroad. Be it sports or culture, the people of Haryana are making a mark in every field.

The events organized by Haryanvis residing overseas in Kenya and England to celebrate Haryana’s Foundation Day have played a priceless role in showcasing our culture, he said on Sunday.

He said that during events organized by the Indian Embassy in London and the Haryana Association of Kenya, the glorious history and culture of Haryana were beautifully displayed.

Chief Minister Saini expressed that the captivating presentations of Haryanvi culture at the celebrations in London and Kenya brought joy to the residents there.

He further said that while many Haryanvis live abroad, their love for their roots, culture, and traditions remains strong. They continue to work towards keeping the Haryanvi culture alive even on foreign soil.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana Day was not only celebrated enthusiastically within the state, but it is also commendable that Haryanvis abroad are remembering the state’s prosperity, heritage, and pride on this day.

The contributions of Haryanvis living abroad are invaluable to Haryana’s growth and prosperity.

The Chief Minister also shared that a Foreign Cooperation Department has been established by the state government to assist Haryanvi expatriates, ensuring help whenever needed.