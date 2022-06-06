‘Cultivate thoughts with humane values’: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there is a solution for every problem in humane qualities and there is a need to “cultivate thoughts with humane values” on Sunday.

The remarks of the Chief Minister came at a function to celebrate ‘YKM-75 (YK Muddukrishna)’ and release the book ‘Haadu Hididha Jaadu’. “We should cultivate thoughts with humane values. Respecting others is the first humane character,” he said.

“Literature is a big force. Literature fosters thought. Everyone has the liberty to express their views, but we should understand our social responsibility,” Bommai added.

Lauding Muddukrishna’s passion for literature, the Chief Minister said that the book ‘Haadu Hididha Jaadu’ proves his wonderful achievement in the literary world while serving as an officer.

“He has served with distinction as the Director of Kannada and Culture department and in various other posts,” he said.

On this occasion, Bommai released the autobiography of Muddukrishna.

“The Chief Minister @BSBommai released the autobiography of Muddukrishna today at the Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru by launching a YK Muddukrishna -1 program organized by the Department of Kannada and Culture and the Karnataka Sugama Sangeeta Parishad,” the CMO tweeted.

“On this occasion, YK Mudukrishna and senior literary figures Hampa Nagarajaya and senior poet HS Venkateshamurthy, singer Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, Sapna Book House head Nitin Shah and others were present,” it added.

(With ANI inputs)