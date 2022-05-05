CRPF sub-inspector hangs self in Telangana

A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Thursday.

Z.L. Thackeray, a member of the CRPF’s 39th battalion’s ‘C’ company, was discovered hanged at the Police Station camp.

The 56-year-old Maharashtra native had been a CRPF sub-inspector for the previous three years.

He was from Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district and was a member of the 1986 class.

He was discovered hanging in his room at 9 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The reason for the sub inspector’s severe action is unknown. His coworkers at the camp were stunned by the incident.

Police opened an investigation after filing a report.

A CRPF jawan shot and killed a sub-inspector at the same camp in December last year, then attempted suicide by shooting himself. The two got into an argument about a minor matter.

(with inputs from IANS)