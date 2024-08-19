CRPF officer killed in encounter with militants in JK

A CRPF officer was on Monday killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Dudu Basantgarh area of Jammu’s Udhampur district.

The Udhampur district police confirmed that an Inspector of CRPF was killed in the encounter at Chill in Dudu.

Police wrote on X; “During area domination patrol at Chill, Dudu, exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of J&K Police and CRPF. In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries & has attained martyrdom”.

A search operation has been launched to track the terrorists.

More details are awaited.

This is the second CRPF personnel to lay his life during the past about two months in terror attacks in the Jammu region. A CRPF jawan was earlier killed in the Kathua district.

The Basantgarh area of Udhampur has witnessed atleast three encounters in the past few days.