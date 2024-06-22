Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Uri sector

Security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

According to reports, two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian side of the border were killed but an official confirmation from Army was awaited.

Acting on specific inputs, the security forces had launched an anti-infiltration operation.

As the forces were closing in, contact was established with terrorists and exchange of gunfire started.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, an anti infiltration Operation was launched in the Uri Sector. Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and Operations are in progress,” Indian Army said in a statement.

More details are awaited.