When will the PM wake up from his slumber? asks Priyanka after CRPF soldier killed in Manipur

Following the death of a CRPF soldier in Manipur, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government, saying the state has “completely disintegrated” and asked when the Centre and PM Modi will wake up from their slumber.

In a social media post, Gandhi said, The news of the martyrdom of a soldier in the attack on the CRPF convoy in Manipur is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of the three injured soldiers.”

She further stated that the violence in Manipur has continued since May 3 last year.

Advertisement

“A state has completely disintegrated. When will the central government and the Prime Minister wake up from their slumber?” she asked.

The stinging remarks from the Congress leader came after a CRPF jawan was killed and another injured, along with two Manipur Police commandos, in the Jiribam district of Manipur on Sunday.

According to the CRPF, Constable Driver Ajay Kumar Jha was killed after suspected militants ambushed a joint party of 20 Battalion CRPF and State Police at Jiribam.

“On 14 July 2024, during an ambush by militants on a joint party of 20 Battalion CRPF and State Police at Jiribam, Manipur, brave Constable Driver Ajay Kumar Jha sacrificed his life in the line of duty. CRPF salutes our brave soldier’s indomitable courage, valour and devotion to the motherland. We always stand with the family of our brave man,” it said.