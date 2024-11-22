Crossing 55 lakh-member mark, ABVP claims to be world’s largest student organisation

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) crossed the 55 lakh-member mark across the nation during its 70th National Conference in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The saffron organisation claimed that it has now become the world’s largest student organisation by breaking its previous record of 5,512,470 members.

Speaking on the occasion, ABVP National General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla said, “ABVP’s consistent activism has gained the trust of students by successfully raising students’ issues across all the education institutions in the country”.

The ABVP has significantly addressed concerns related to issues in educational institutions to support a bright future for students studying in these institutions and is committed to women’s safety, empowerment within educational institutions, and fostering female leadership. These efforts have been significant in creating a supportive environment for women in academics, he added.

The organisation is holding its annual conference from November 22 to 24 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. During this, several prominent figures from academics, business, and politics among other sectors share their ideas for the youths participating there.