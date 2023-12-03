Criminals demand Rs 50 lakh from scrap dealer, held after brief encounter with police

The Delhi Police arrested two persons, including a juvenile, in the wee hours of Sunday following a brief exchange of fire near the 3rd Pushta, Metro Yard, in North-East Delhi.

Police said the duo, intercepted around 0320 hours, was suspected to have fired at a scrap dealer’s house at the behest of the Hashim Baba gang to intimidate him into paying Rs 50 lakh as protection money.

Police said they rushed to the spot on the intervening night of November 27- 28 after receiving a call regarding an incident of firing at O Block in North-East Delhi’s Welcome area.

Advertisement

The police said that the caller informed them that two persons riding a scooty had fired some shots outside the house of 45-year-old scrap dealer Abrar Ahmed’s house in the Welcome area. The police also recovered three empty bullet shells at the spot.

On spotting the duo, the police asked them to stop but they abandoned their scooty and tried to run away under darkness.

One of them, identified as Akki, opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, the police fired at the duo and one of them sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.

The police caught the duo after a brief chase and recovered two pistols from their possession. The injured accused was rushed to hospital for treatment where is reported to be stable, the police said.

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the 16-year-old juvenile accused. The police confirmed Akki’s association with the Hashim Baba gang. The duo told police that after firing at scrap dealer Abrar’s house, they gave him a threat call demanding Rs 50 lakh.

Abrar Ahmed told the police that he had received a call on his mobile phone and the caller demanded Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Hashim Baba gang.

The police said that Akki alias Sumit was involved in several criminal cases, including attempt to murder, extortion, and gambling.

The juvenile, who studied up to 12th class, was involved in the crime for the first time, the police added.