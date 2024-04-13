Criminalisation of politics stands as a major barrier in development: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasised that the criminalisation of politics and the protection of mafia-like elements are major obstacles in development.

Addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, Yogi recounted the tragic 1980 Moradabad riot, where numerous lives were lost. He noted that the details of this incident remained suppressed until 2017 when his investigation exposed the individuals behind the violence.

Yogi went on to say, “Innocent traders, Hindus, and Sikhs were killed as a result of the violence, and no one was held accountable.” There was an anti-Sikh riot in Saharanpur in 2016, but the rioters are now hiding and begging for their lives. The BJP has given a model of development and good governance. Today there is no curfew, no riot in UP, everything is fine here. Curfew has been replaced by Kanwar Yatra.”

Urging voters of Moradabad to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term in office, the Chief Minister pointed out that neither development nor welfare of the poor were priorities for the Congress, SP, and BSP. “They seemed to think it was their right to manipulate public faith. By aligning with criminals and mafia elements, they compromised the safety of the public, particularly women and businessmen. The BJP government stands by its promises and actions. Now, the mafia and criminals either languish in jail or rot in hell (Mafia-apradhi ya toh jail mein hain ya jehannum mein).”

He asserted that no one dares to threaten women or businessmen any longer as everyone understands the repercussions. “Only the BJP can ensure such security. Those who used to bow down to the mafia cannot offer this level of protection. The once-celebrated mafia bosses are now looked down upon. Their circumstances have changed so drastically that, it’s said, they’d rather sell vegetables than encroach on others’ land.”

Yogi emphasised that every individual in Moradabad, whether a farmer, youth, woman, or businessman, is secure because a government prioritising their welfare is in power in Delhi and Lucknow. He highlighted the consequence of good decisions, adding, “Good decisions yield positive outcomes, while bad ones have repercussions. Some politicians used to refrain from saying ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and avoided actions that might appease the Hindu community. However, it’s imperative to prevent anyone from tampering with India’s faith.”

Highlighting the improvements since 2014, Yogi mentioned that earlier, many impoverished people in the country faced starvation. He added, “Now, 80 crore underprivileged individuals receive ration support. Earlier, a single illness could devastate a family financially. In UP, we have made arrangements that if someone who does not have an Ayushman card, an MP, MLA, or even a common man writes a letter, money is sent directly to their account. We aim to ensure no one is denied healthcare due to financial constraints.”

Yogi further elaborated, “UP mein kewal saadi dal nahi hogi, dal mein tadka bhi hoga. In the country, 10 crore people have received free cooking gas cylinders. In Uttar Pradesh, we’ve decided to provide an additional free cylinder to every household to ensure that festivals like Holi and Diwali are celebrated joyfully.”

The Chief Minister noted the establishment of a medical college in Moradabad, expressing pleasure at the city’s growing involvement in developmental initiatives.

“A world-class university is set to be established here, providing employment opportunities for the youth. Additionally, a medical college named after Maharaja Vidur is under construction in Bijnor. When you step into the tiger’s territory, you must emulate the tiger’s spirit. Furthermore, plans are underway to develop a top-notch eco-tourism centre in Amangarh.”

Yogi said that on this day, Guru Gobind Singh had established the Khalsa Panth in 1699. “Four Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh were sacrificed, but he said nothing. Even then, he continued to fight for the protection of the country and religion and continued to answer the heretics and invaders. The work of revitalisation of the Kartarpur Corridor associated with the memories of Guru Nanak was done under the leadership of PM Modi. The BJP will ensure prosperity along with security.”