Criminal, carrying Rs 1 lakh reward, killed in police encounter in UP

A contract killer, who was carrying Rs one lakh bounty on his head, was killed in a police encounter in this Uttar Pradesh district early Tuesday.

DGP Prashant Kumar said the shoot-out took place in Badlapur area at around 4 AM during which Sumit Singh alias Monu Chavanni received bullet injuries. The criminal died in hospital during treatment.

Police have recovered one AK 47 assault rifle and a 9 mm pistol from the procession of the criminal , a native of Mau district.

The DGP said the contract killer, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, killed people for the mafia gangs of UP and Bihar.

There were around 23 cases of murders, kidnappings and other crimes registered against the criminal.

Two accomplices of the deceased criminal managed to escape during the encounter.