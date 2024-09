Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has joined the BJP under the party’s national membership campaign ‘Sangathan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’.

This was informed by the cricketer’s wife, Rivaba Jadeja, through a post on X.

In the post, Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP MLA from Gujarat’s Jamnagar North assembly constituency, shared the photos of Ravindra Jadeja’s membership card along with her membership card.

Earlier on September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership.

The membership drive is being conducted in two phases — September 2 to 25 and October 1 to 15. Each phase will target specific milestones, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the country.