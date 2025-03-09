ICC CT final: Mitchell, Bracewell fifties propel New Zealand to 251/7

New Zealand posted a competitive 251/7 in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, banking on contrasting fifties from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out). India’s spin quartet of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel made full use of the sluggish conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, derailing the Kiwi innings after a fiery start.

New Zealand got off to a brisk start, with Rachin Ravindra and Will Young putting together a 57-run opening stand in just eight overs. However, India’s spinners soon took charge, systematically dismantling the top order.

Kuldeep, Varun, Jadeja, and Axar collectively dismissed the top five batters, including key players like Ravindra, Young, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, and Glenn Phillips, slowing the scoring rate as New Zealand found themselves struggling at 200/5 in 44 overs.

During this phase, Daryl Mitchell shouldered the responsibility of holding the innings together. However, his effort to accelerate the scoring proved challenging, as he managed a laborious 101-ball 63, reaching his fifty off 91 deliveries. While he showed intent in Mohammed Shami’s final spell—scoring 10 runs off the first three balls—Shami had the final say, dismissing Mitchell with a sharp catch by Rohit Sharma at cover.

Mitchell’s dismissal put the onus on Michael Bracewell, who had provided solid support with a 46-run partnership alongside him. Even after Mitchell’s departure, Bracewell continued to push the total higher, with New Zealand’s lower order chipping in.

Sensing the need for quick runs, Bracewell unleashed his power, smashing Hardik Pandya for a six over wide long-on in the penultimate over. However, just when the Kiwis looked set for a late flourish, Mitchell Santner was brilliantly run out by a sharp throw from Virat Kohli, leaving New Zealand at 239/7.

Bracewell, however, continued his charge and reached his fifty off just 39 deliveries in the final over, ensuring New Zealand edged past the 250-run mark.

Spinners pull India back

Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat, hoping to capitalise on a good batting surface. Openers Ravindra and Young gave their team a flying start, but their momentum was disrupted once the Indian spinners entered the fray.

Ravindra, who survived two close chances on 28 and 29—first dropped by Shami off his own bowling and then by Shreyas Iyer off Varun Chakravarthy—eventually perished for 37, falling to Kuldeep Yadav’s very first delivery. Varun had earlier given India their first breakthrough, trapping Will Young (15) lbw.

From there, the Indian spinners kept a stranglehold on the game. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck again to remove Williamson (11), who fell to a simple return catch. Jadeja then joined the act, dismissing Tom Latham (14), while Varun returned for his second spell to get rid of Phillips (34), who had been looking dangerous and had put on a 57-run stand with Mitchell.

With 251 on the board, New Zealand will now look to their bowlers to defend the total against a formidable Indian batting lineup in this high-stakes final.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 251/7 (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out, Rachin Ravindra 37, Glenn Phillips 34; Kuldeep Yadav 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/45, Ravindra Jadeja 1/30) vs India.