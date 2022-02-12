Create a New Logo and Tagline for KSMCA and win CASH PRIZES!

Marketing Communication & Advertising Limited (MCA), a Karnataka Government Enterprise is the only Government Advertising Agency in the Country and is celebrating its Golden Jubilee Year. Over the past five decades, it has been successfully executing the works of creating Advertisements, organizing programmes, conferences, social media campaigns, providing printing and related services and other communication-related activities to various Departments/Boards/Corporations of the State Government. It has 13 branch offices across the State and one in Mumbai and has plans to extend its operations across the country. Now it has been renamed Karnataka State Marketing Communication & Advertising Limited.

Along with the traditional media of communication, KSMCA is gearing up to effectively use the emerging social media and other electronic platforms. To reflect this contemporary outlook KSMCA is inviting the General Public and those who have a Hobby of designing to create a novel design for the Logo and provide a Catchy Tagline.

Prize: Rs. 50,000/- for the selected Logo and Rs. 10,000/- for the Tagline.

Can be sent in Kannada and English Languages.

One person can send a Max. of 3 entries each for Logo and Tagline.

All sent materials will become the property of KSMCA.

Last Date: 18.02.2022

Address: [email protected] Whatsapp: 9448290626 / 8904226626

For further information contact: www.mcaltd.karnataka.gov.in

Participate in large numbers by sending in your entries for Logo and Tagline and stand a chance to win Cash Prizes.