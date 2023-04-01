CPM Kerala secretary firm on defamation suit against Swapna

CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan on Saturday said he would go ahead with the defamation case against gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

Reacting to Swapna’s refusal to issue an apology for her allegations against him, MV Govindan affirmed that he would not back off from a defamation case against Swapna. He said she could have confirmed the authenticity of her statement before disclosing it to the media.

Swapna on Friday openly challenged Govindan’s legal notice and declared that she would not pay even a penny as damages. In her reply to the notice, sent through her advocate, she denied claiming that MV Govindan had sent Vijesh Pillai to her. She only said that VIjesh Pillai told her it was Govindan who sent him to her.

CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan has last month served a legal notice on Swapna Suresh for the alleged defamatory remarks made by her against him through a Facebook live session.

In his notice, served through Advocate Nicholas Joseph, Govindan asked Swapna to provide an unconditional apology for her remarks against him and sought compensation of Rs one crore as damages. He had claimed that her statement through the media has defamed him.

He asked her to withdraw the accusations and apologise through prominent newspapers.

Swapna Suresh had alleged that CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan through an intermediary offered her Rs. 30 crore to withdraw the allegations against Chief Minister and his family and asked her to leave the country.