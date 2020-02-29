The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India (CPI) today said it would fight legally and politically the sedition case against party national executive member and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar.

In a statement, the party said it was confident that Kanhaiya Kumar would come out unscathed “as the charges are false and politically motivated”.

The party said, “It is unfortunate that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has succumbed to political pressure and granted permission to prosecute Kanhaiya.”

The Delhi Chief Minister himself had earlier said that there was no case of sedition against Kanhaiya and videos were doctored. “We are yet to ascertain why this sudden change of heart has happened,” the party said.

The party said the Delhi government’s standing counsel did not support the prosecution proposal.

The CPI has asked all its units and mass organisations to protest peacefully against the prosecution move.