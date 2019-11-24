The cows staying in different shelters in Ayodhya to get coats to protect from the upcoming winter season said the Nagar Nigam Commissioner of Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has decided to buy jute coats for the cows. “We are in the process of getting the cow coats made. This scheme will be implemented in three-four phases. First, we are starting with Baishingpur cow shelter, which houses around 1,200 cattle including 700 bulls and the rest being cows and calves. We have initially placed an order for 100 cow coats for the calves,” said Niraj Shukla, Nagar Nigam Commissioner of Ayodhya.

He further said that the first delivery will arrive in November end and each cow coat costs Rs 250 to 300.

A three-layer coat is being prepared for calves by using soft clothes for the innermost layer of the coat apart from jute which provided warmth to the body.

The commissioner told that the design of the coat is different for cows and bulls.

“The bulls will have coats made only of jute, while the cow coats will have two layers. We thought of getting the coats stitched for the cows as they keep falling off,” he added.

“Cow shelter will also have a bonfire to save them from extreme cols. Paddy straw will be put on the floor to provide them warmth if they sit,” Commissioner said.

Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said, “Our focus is on the service of cows. We are developing other cow shelters and will make them the best on the state.”