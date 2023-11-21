Covid vaccine behind increased sudden deaths of young Indians? Here is what ICMR study revealed

The unexplained sudden deaths in young Indian adults have increased post the Coronavirus pandemic and some conspiracy theorists claimed it is linked to Covid-vaccine doses given to them. The issue has been debated for long and now the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted a detailed study on the effect of Coronavirus vaccine and according to that Covid shots didn’t increase the risk of sudden death.

“COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India. Past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of sudden death and certain lifestyle behaviors increased the likelihood of unexplained sudden death,” the ICMR study on unexplained sudden deaths among youngsters titled ‘Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years’ said.

During the study, ICMR collected data on COVID-19 vaccination, infection and post-COVID health conditions, family history of sudden death, smoking, recreational drug use, alcohol frequency and binge drinking and vigorous-intensity physical activities two days prior to death/research interview.

Some of the causes identified for the rise in unexplained sudden deaths among adults included past COVID-19 hospitalisation, family history of sudden death, binge drinking 48 hours before death/research interview, use recreational drugs/substances, and performing vigorous-intensity physical activity 48 hours before death/research interview.

The study revealed that two doses of Covid vaccine actually reduced the risk of sudden death instead of increasing it. However, the single dose didn’t have any such effect.

“Two doses lowered the odds of unexplained sudden death, whereas single dose did not,” the ICMR study read.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also cautioned those with a past history of severe COVID-19 infection against overexertion. The remarks came after a series of sudden deaths were reported in October early this year from Navaratri celebrations across Gujarat.

“The ICMR has conducted a detailed study. As per this study, those who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not overexert themselves. They should stay away from hard workouts, running and strenuous exercises for a short time, say a year or two, so as to avoid heart attacks,” he said.