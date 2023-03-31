Manoj Bajpayee: ‘I find it challenging to work in formulaic films’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared what motivated him to come on board the documentary ‘The Vial’, which is all about the development of the Covid vaccine.

The celebrated actor also talked about the kind of cinema he preferred to be a part of and how excited he is about his upcoming movie ‘Banda’.

Bajpayee told IANS: “There were three reasons that inspired me to become a part of ‘The Vial’. First, it was the unwavering conviction of the producers, director, and channel that impressed me. Second, the documentary aimed to shed light on the pandemic that we all have experienced, and I wanted to pay homage to the health workers, frontline workers, and scientists who worked tirelessly to develop vaccines across all regions.

“And third, I was keen to work in this field as a way of showing my support and appreciation for these individuals.”