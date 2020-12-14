“The Coronavirus crisis is now ‘on its way out’ and ‘soon vaccines would be available in India too,” said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday while speaking at the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival.

Prakash Javadekar also cautioned people against letting the guard down before antibodies are created and the second dose of the vaccine administered.

“India has been able to handle the crisis well under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who recognised the crisis early,” said Javadekar adding that the pandemic has caused major upsets in countries across the globe.

Calling the idea of organising a film festival to celebrate short films made on coronavirus as wonderful, Javadekar said that the Film Festival witnessing participation of 2,800 films from 108 countries on a single topic is an example of people’s immense talent.

He also informed that this year the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be organised in Goa, would be organised in a ‘hybrid manner’ and it would see the participation of 21 non-feature films.

People would be able to witness the festival online while the opening and closing ceremonies would be organised at the location with a smaller audience, he added.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, speaking on the occasion, congratulated Javadekar and his ministry for creating mass awareness about Coronavirus successfully in a country as vast as India.