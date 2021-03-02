The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday that as many as 2,08,791 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to people above 60 years of age and the 45+ population with comorbidities, taking the total doses administered so far to 1,48,55,073.

The cumulative figures include 93,03,048 healthcare workers and 53,43,219, it added.

Phase 3 of Covid vaccination covering 27 crore people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities started on Monday. Around three crore healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated in the first two phases of the vaccination drive.

Vaccines are being provided free of charge at government institutions and on a payment basis at private healthcare facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as service charges as fixed by the Central government.

Around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by the states as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination for the general population commenced on Monday along with the registration on Co-WIN.

Co-WIN is the government portal for the Covid-19 vaccination drive where the beneficiaries can avail on-site registrations wherein they can walk into identified centres, get themselves registered and get vaccinated.

Those who are eligible for vaccination, aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities, can register and book their slots for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the CO-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as the Arogya Setu app etc.

Eligible beneficiaries can register at the CO-WIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number following a step-by-step process. A person can register as many as four beneficiaries with a single mobile number. However, the beneficiaries would have to produce identity proofs separately.