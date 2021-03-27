India reported 59,118 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally to 1,18,46,652 on Friday. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra and Punjab are turning out to be the highest contributors to the new surge. A net incline of 25,874 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Three states~ Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab together account for 73.64 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Of the 59,118 new cases reported in the last 24 hours through out the country, Maharashtra contributed 35,952, followed by Punjab with 2,661 while Karnataka reported 2,523 new cases ~which comes to 41,136 alone.

Ten states~ Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan~ are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it highlighted India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,64,637 as on the day.

The national recovery rate is 95.09 per cent. A total of 32,987 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The Central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with states and union territories over the rising cases in the country. With death of 257 people in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll has reached 1,60,949 in India.

The active caseload in country has mounted to 4,21,066. With the discharge of 32,987 patients in a day, a total of 1,12,64,637 persons have been discharged so far. So far, 5.55 crore doses of Corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on 16 January.