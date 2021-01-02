Covid-19 not only infected old age people, pregnant women and persons with comorbidities but it also attacked infants, children and youth, and more than 27,000 kids and youngsters were infected in Madhya Pradesh in 2020.

The silver lining, though, was that almost all of them recovered and the state registered just 24 deaths in the age group of 0-20. The highest number of infections in this age group was amongst the youth aged 16 to 20 years.

As many as 13,243 young people in this age bracket were infected by Covid-19. This group also recorded the most number of deaths amongst kids and youth. The health department figures point out that about a dozen infected youngsters succumbed to the complications from SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes Covid-19.

The second highest number of corona infected children were in the age group of 11 to 15 years. Their number was 6747 and five of them died. Children between the ages of 6 and 10 years registered the least number of deaths due to Covid-19 and only a single child died out of the 4152 who were infected across the state.

Amongst infants and kids in the age slot of zero to five years, Madhya Pradesh recorded 2947 cases of infection. Out of these children, seven died due to Covid-19. In the state’s cities, the state capital Bhopal saw the most number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the age group of 16 to 20 years and five youngsters died here out of the 2088 recorded cases. Indore, considered the business capital of Madhya Pradesh, recorded the highest number of infections in the age group of 16 to 20 years.

The city saw 2403 cases and registered two deaths. Indore also suffered the most number of infections in children aged 11 to 15 years with a tally of 1161, as compared to Bhopal where this number was 1067. Indore recorded two deaths also in this age group but Bhopal saw no death.

The number of infected kids in the age group of six to 10 years was 1143 and 636 in Indore and Bhopal respectively with one death in Bhopal and none in Indore. Indore also saw no death in the age group of zero to five years amongst the 797 kids infected in that city.

In comparison, Bhopal recorded 540 cases and two deaths in that same age group. Indore led the numbers with more than 55,000 infections and almost 880 deaths. It was followed by Bhopal, where the number of infected was about 39260 and the deaths were 575. Amongst the other major districts of the state, Gwalior district recorded nearly 15920 patients and 201 deaths. In the Jabalpur district, about 15515 people got infected and more than 240 died due to complications from Covid-19.